Lifestyle

Apple, Google release Covid-19 contact-tracing software

Under the notifications system, someone exposed to a person who tests positive for Covid-19 will receive an alert on their phone

21 May 2020 - 08:04 By AFP Relaxnews
US tech giants Apple and Google are now offering health authorities around the world their platform for coronavirus contact tracing.
US tech giants Apple and Google are now offering health authorities around the world their platform for coronavirus contact tracing.
Image: Apple via AFP Relaxnews

US tech giants Apple and Google said Wednesday they were offering health authorities around the world their platform for coronavirus contact tracing, a key tool in trying to tame the pandemic.

"The work public health officials are doing around the world humbles us all," the two companies said in a statement.

"Google and Apple are clear that this is not a panacea but we do believe Exposure Notifications can make a contribution to the broader work of contact tracing," they said.

Under the notifications system, someone exposed to a person who tests positive for Covid-19 will receive an alert on their phone.

Apple, Google join forces to develop Covid-19 contact-tracing apps

The technology giants have pledged to pay careful attention to issues of data security and confidentiality.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

"Public health authorities will take the lead with this technology, and we will continue to support and advocate for it."

They said they would release software updates for health authorities to use to deploy their own apps, developed by their own technical staff.

In Europe, most countries are leaning toward use of the Apple-Google platform but France and Britain have opted to develop their own systems, currently being tested.

The two US firms said 22 countries had so far asked to use their platform and they expect more to come on board in the coming weeks.

Amid concerns about the security and use of the personal data such tracing apps will generate, Google and Apple laid down several conditions for the use of their technology.

The first is that any app based on it must be voluntary, not gather geolocation data and not be used for commercial purposes.

In addition, only one app per country is allowed so that there is no competition involved while it will be up to the individual user to declare if they have been infected with the virus or not.

When the crisis has disappeared, the system must be taken down.

READ MORE:

Google to publish reports on users' movements to help governments tackle Covid-19

The tech giant said the reports will use "aggregated, anonymised" data from users who have activated their location history.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Don't fall for Covid-19 home tests

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has appealed to the public to report anyone selling so-called "rapid" test kits for Covid-19, saying the ...
News
1 month ago

Think you have Covid-19? Now you can check your symptoms on Apple's new screening app

Users will be able to use the site to answer a series of questions about their health, recent exposures, and virus risk factors.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA hopeful withdraws from pageant after offensive tweets resurface Lifestyle
  2. When to see the International Space Station pass super brightly overhead Lifestyle
  3. SARS antibodies can prevent Covid-19 infection, new study finds Lifestyle
  4. 'I didn’t expect it to go this far': Meet the producer behind hit 'Zol' song Lifestyle
  5. 'It's astronomical': How much Joburg smokers pay to get their illegal fix Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19