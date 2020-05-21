Modelling agency drops Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee, U-turns on defending her

SYNC Models, the agency representing Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee, has cancelled its contract with her, saying she was in "breach of agreement" with them.

It's a U-turn from the agency, which just a day ago pleaded with South Africans to forgive Schoombee for old racist posts she published on social media as a 14-year-old.

"We ask you to find it within your hearts that you forgive views of a teenager who has grown immensely and is on the road to rebuild herself as a South African, who embodies the existence of our democracy," it said in its original statement.

In a later statement sent to TimesLIVE, the agency apologised to South Africans for its original statement, saying measures to represent and vet clients' social media accounts had now been put in place.