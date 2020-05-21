The rise and fall of Bianca Schoombee — how a dig into her past ended her Miss SA journey

Downplaying the outrage

As more called for her head, she tweeted on Wednesday about being “devastated” that someone had gone through her old tweets to show her “childhood in a negative light”.

Apology

She later issued a public apology before deleting her Twitter account.

“I would like to make you all aware that I have grown as a person, this is no longer who I am, or what I stand for. Being the person I am today, I have dealt with my past by praying.”

She added that she had forgiven herself, and apologised to the nation for her past comments.

“It is important to forgive yourself, I really hope that SA can forgive me for these immature posts. I have forgiven myself and moved on.”

Withdrawal from Miss SA 2020

SYNC, an agency claiming to represent Schoombee, issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming her withdrawal from the competition.

“Our agency reviewed all the facts pertaining to the backlash associated with our model, Bianca Schoombee and completely understands the sentiment that has resulted.

“Both Bianca and SYNC Model Management agree that in order not to clout the important work that Miss SA does, she revokes her entry.”

Miss SA responds

Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil on Wednesday said though no shortlisting of models had been done as the applications are still open, background checks are done on selected models to ensure that they align with the pageant's values.

“Our rules state that any semifinalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss SA pageant into disrepute.

“Unsavoury or unethical conduct includes, but is not limited to, bribery, racism, sexism, slander and libel.”