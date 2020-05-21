Lifestyle

WATCH | Coconut Kelz mocks Bianca Schoombee: 'Racism is a side effect of white puberty'

21 May 2020 - 08:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bianca Schoombee must be left alone, she was only 14-years old, says Coconut Kelz.
Image: Twitter/@CoconutKelz

Satirist and comedian Coconut Kelz has poked fun at Bianca Schoombee as scores of South Africans lambaste her for old racist tweets. 

Schoombee was a Miss SA hopeful who was ready to “represent SA women” but tweeps  dug up her old tweets, which went viral on social media.

The model issued an apology, saying she was still young when she posted the offensive comments and said she had forgiven herself for the past.

She elected to withdraw from the competition and deleted her Twitter account and for Coconut Kelz, this is simply unfair.

“The most important thing out of all of this is that she has forgiven herself. So, you can't be mad once someone forgives themselves. The problem isn't even racism, it's the digging up, the excavation of old tweets, I mean, are you an archaeologist," said Coconut Kelz while poking fun at Schoombee.

