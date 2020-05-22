Lifestyle

Bianca Schoombee breaks silence, speaks about facing trials and encouraging others

The aspiring model has spoken about her faith in the wake of the controversy around her

22 May 2020 - 10:12 By Jessica Levitt
The aspiring model has spoken about the strength God has given her.
The aspiring model has spoken about the strength God has given her.
Image: Instagram/Bianca Schoombee

Former Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee has spoken out since she withdrew her entry from the pageant after old racists tweets she posted as a 14-year-old resurfaced.

Schoombee was also dropped by her modelling agency, SYNC, which had previously defended her, asking SA to forgive her.

The aspiring model apologised after the tweets re-emerged and said she had grown as a person since posting the messages.

Schoombee took to Instagram on Friday, detailing how God “knows us all by name and is praying for us, specifically that our faith will not fail”.

She said that “we are made stronger to encourage and strengthen others”.

You can read the full post here:

