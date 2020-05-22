Facebook Messenger unveils new safety feature to help users 'avoid possible scams'

Facebook on Thursday said that its Messenger app will be watching behind the scenes for scammers using the smartphone communication system.

Safety notices will pop up in Messenger text chats if activity taking place in the background is deemed suspicious by artificial intelligence software, according to director of privacy and safety product management Jay Sullivan.

He said the new safety feature "will help millions of people avoid potentially harmful interactions and possible scams without compromising their privacy."

The feature began rolling out to the Messenger app tailored for Android-powered smartphones in March and will head to Messenger on iPhones next week, according to Facebook.