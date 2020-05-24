Record Labels
Black Coffee stake in Gallo puts a new spin on record labels for musicians
24 May 2020 - 00:00
DJ Black Coffee's stake in Gallo Music Investments marks a seismic change in the local music industry, promising to revolutionise the relationship between artists and business.
So says Lyndon Barends, head of strategy for the Lebashe Investment Group, which this week signed a partnership deal with the DJ's company, FlightMode Digital...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.