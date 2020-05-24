Society News

DJ Black Coffee says tie-up with Gallo Music will benefit fellow artists

A ground-breaking investment deal this week in which music icon DJ Black Coffee took a 20% stake in Gallo Music Investments is set to change the music landscape, putting power - and money - back in the hands of artists.



The internationally acclaimed DJ from Umlazi, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, said the R15m partnership has the potential to end the traditional adversarial relationship between artist and record label, ensuring that the musicians retain the rights to their work...