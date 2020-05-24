Lifestyle

Society News

DJ Black Coffee says tie-up with Gallo Music will benefit fellow artists

24 May 2020 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS

A ground-breaking investment deal this week in which music icon DJ Black Coffee took a 20% stake in Gallo Music Investments is set to change the music landscape, putting power - and money - back in the hands of artists.

The internationally acclaimed DJ from Umlazi, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, said the R15m partnership has the potential to end the traditional adversarial relationship between artist and record label, ensuring that the musicians retain the rights to their work...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Modelling agency drops Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee, U-turns on defending ... Lifestyle
  2. The rise and fall of Bianca Schoombee — how a dig into her past ended her Miss ... Lifestyle
  3. Miss SA hopeful withdraws from pageant after offensive tweets resurface Lifestyle
  4. Bianca Schoombee breaks silence, speaks about facing trials and encouraging ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Bianca Schoombee’s Miss SA entry Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...