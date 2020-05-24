Five things you must do to get ready to work at the office again

Yes, lockdown will end eventually. Follow these simple tips to physically and mentally prepare to get back to business as usual

Surely one day restrictions will ease, the lockdown will end. Those fortunate enough to weather the storm will pack up their laptops and return to the office. But, what's that? You've let yourself go a wee bit? And you're worried about how to be a professional person again - in mind and body?



You've probably read blogs or seen funny videos about all of this - but here are some evidenced-based tips from business management research to help you start training for the big day...