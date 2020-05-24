Society News

How director managed to make 'Cabin Fever' during lockdown — and on a R2,000 budget

It's not easy to make a full-length movie under lockdown, but South African writer and director Tim Greene did just that - and on only R2,000.



Cabin Fever was filmed on cellphones and laptops by the actors in their homes. The script was written in instalments and discussed in Zoom meetings and on WhatsApp...