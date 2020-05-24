Documentary Review

'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' unmasks the twisted man behind the Gatsby-like facade

This important and deeply disturbing documentary series exposes the decades-long hell that the billionaire sex offender subjected many of his victims to

In 2003, journalist Vicky Ward wrote a profile for Vanity Fair in which she attempted to shed some light on one of New York society's most elusive and mysterious figures - a very wealthy, very connected, good-looking middle-aged bachelor named Jeffrey Epstein who owned one of Manhattan's largest residential properties - a 15,500m² townhouse, a sprawling ranch in New Mexico, a mansion in Palm Beach, a luxury apartment in Paris, a private island in the Virgin Islands (which he liked to refer to as St Jeff's), private jets and a helicopter.



The profile hinted at the billionaire's penchant for young female companionship, some of his secretive and questionable financial dealings and his philanthropy in the world of science and the arts, but overall The Talented Mr Epstein came off as a Gatsby-like figure who was skilled at making money for billionaire clients, a rigorous faith in the benefits of yoga training and healthy green eating and a close-knit circle of wealthy and influential friends. These friends all knew less than they would like to about him but liked what they knew enough to offer praise...