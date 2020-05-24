State Theatre takes its archive online for locked-down performance lovers

The theatre's online programme will kick off with a performance by the multi-Grammy-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided the South African State Theatre with an opportunity to bring to life a vision that's been years in the making.



To remain relevant and offer artists an income, the State Theatre has announced that it will be streaming some of its past productions online - something artistic director Aubrey Sekhabi has been working on for roughly 12 years...