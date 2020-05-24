Humour

Supermarkets are the epicentre of SA's illicit romantic rendezvous pandemic

You give me fever in the car park, fever there by the Spar

One of the occupational hazards that come with being a writer is that it's impossible to observe strangers for more than five seconds without authoring a story about their lives in your head.



One of the things I miss the most during this lockdown is driving to OR Tambo, grabbing a window at the Airport Craft Brewers pub in the domestic terminal and engaging in arrivals viewing...