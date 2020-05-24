Humour
Supermarkets are the epicentre of SA's illicit romantic rendezvous pandemic
You give me fever in the car park, fever there by the Spar
24 May 2020 - 00:01
One of the occupational hazards that come with being a writer is that it's impossible to observe strangers for more than five seconds without authoring a story about their lives in your head.
One of the things I miss the most during this lockdown is driving to OR Tambo, grabbing a window at the Airport Craft Brewers pub in the domestic terminal and engaging in arrivals viewing...
