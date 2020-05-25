Bianca Schoombee opens up about receiving death and rape threats following 'racist' tweets

Model Bianca Schoombee has revealed how she received death and rape threats amid public criticism about her racist tweets posted years ago.

The tweets, in which she repeatedly used the N-word, body-shamed women and referred to them as "b**ches and s**ts", resurfaced last week.

Schoombee maintained she is a different person to who she was when she shared the tweets at the age of 14, and said God has forgiven her.

The former Miss SA entrant said she had also forgiven those who attacked her on social media platforms.

She shared some of the threatening messages she has received over the past week, including promises to track her down and harm her. Among the messages were some which referred to her as a "racist s**t" and told her to "burn in hell".