The best movies to stream on Showmax now
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) + the rest of the Fast Saga
Action: All the tyres squealing, all the action, all the drama — all nine Fast & Furious movies are now streaming on Showmax for one huge high-paced binge fest!
It's the franchise that launched the careers of Vin Diesel and the late, great Paul Walker, though in the latest spin-off instalment, megastars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham have taken the wheel. The franchise's focus has shifted from illegal street racing to heists and spies, but it hasn't missed a beat in terms of delivering the action we're all after.
The Bourne Collection
Action: Stream all five Jason Bourne movies, featuring Matt Damon as the mysterious hero and Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross, who is caught up in the events triggered by Bourne. The action-packed suspense films are based on Robert Ludlum's best-selling novels.
Coming on May 21.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
Family: In this live-action family film based on the cartoon character, Dora faces her biggest adventure yet: high school. But no sooner has she resigned herself to city life than she finds herself whisked off back to the jungle to rescue her parents and solve the mystery of the lost city of gold. Isabela Moner stars as the intrepid teen in this huge Hollywood hit that’s a ton of fun.
Shazam! (2019)
Adventure: A newly fostered young boy in search of his mother instead finds unexpected superpowers and soon gains a powerful enemy.
Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)
Family: When detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son teams up with Harry's former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find him. Ryan Reynolds voices Pikachu so expect plenty of humour and wry laughs.
Streaming from May 24.
Bad Education (2019)
True-life drama: Roslyn Schools superintendent Frank Tassone and his assistant Pam work together to put the district on the map. However, a school reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, which threatens their reign. Inspired by true events. First on Showmax.
Boy Erased (2018)
Drama: Nineteen-year-old Jared, the son of a Baptist preacher, is outed to his parents. They force him to take part in a gay conversion therapy programme. This moving film stars Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe alongside Joel Edgerton.
Dumplin’ (2018)
Comedy: Dumplin, a plus-size teenager, enters her ex-beauty-queen mother's pageant as a protest and inspires others to follow in her footsteps. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald.
Night School (2018)
Comedy: Comedians Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are hilarious in this comedy about a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes in the evenings, in the hope that they'll pass the GED exam and earn their high-school diplomas.
Good Boys (2019)
Comedy: Three prepubescent boys skip school to replace a drone they destroyed. Instead, they end up carrying accidentally stolen drugs and being chased by cops and terrifying teenage girls.
Coming May 28.
Kings of Mulberry Street (2020)
Comedy: In 1980s Sugarhill, gangsters reign supreme, taking what they want and bullying the local community. But two nine-year-olds — cheeky Ticky and timid Baboo — decide to go up against the crime lords and protect their families.
