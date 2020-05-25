Register for How She Does It’ in conversation with 27four MD Fatima Vawda
The fourth part of Sunday Times Lifestyle ‘How She Does It’ series takes place on May 27 at 2pm
Fatima Vawda’s reputation and leadership in the financial services sector is one that inspires awe. She’s a member of the Financial Sector Transformation Council, director of the Financial Services Working Group of the SA Brics Council, recipient of international awards, and founder and MD of financial services group 27four Investment Managers.
She’s operating in a highly competitive and pressured world, taking care of other people’s money ... so it’s a good thing she has an MSc in applied mathematics in her arsenal for success.
Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series takes us up-close-and-personal, and into the lives of SA women who are accomplishing great things. It’s uplifting and motivating at a time when we all need something to smile about, and find inspiration in.
How She Does It speaks to women who are confident in their vulnerability, and open to sharing the daily trials and tribulations they face. It is about celebrating life with SA’s most formidable and accomplished women.
This week, join Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, as she speaks to Fatima Vawda, 27four MD, to learn about what motivates her, what she values, how she copes with everyday challenges, and the advice she’d to give her younger self.
Date: Wednesday, May 27 2020
Time: 2pm
Cost: Free