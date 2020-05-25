Register for How She Does It’ in conversation with 27four MD Fatima Vawda

Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series takes us up-close-and-personal, and into the lives of SA women who are accomplishing great things. It’s uplifting and motivating at a time when we all need something to smile about, and find inspiration in.

How She Does It speaks to women who are confident in their vulnerability, and open to sharing the daily trials and tribulations they face. It is about celebrating life with SA’s most formidable and accomplished women.

This week, join Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, as she speaks to Fatima Vawda, 27four MD, to learn about what motivates her, what she values, how she copes with everyday challenges, and the advice she’d to give her younger self.

Date: Wednesday, May 27 2020

Time: 2pm

Cost: Free



