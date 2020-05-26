Depressed? Taking up a hobby may help lessen your symptoms

New UK research has found that taking up a hobby could reduce the risk of developing depression and help those who suffer from a period of depression recover.

Carried out by researchers at University College London, the new study looked at 8,780 adults aged 50 and over who were taking part in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing and assessed every other year from 2004/5 to 2016/17.

At the start of the study, 71.9 percent of the participants reported having a hobby or pastime, while 15.6 percent were above the threshold for depression.

The researchers also found that during the course of the study, taking up a hobby appeared to be linked with a 30 percent decrease in the risk of experiencing depression, as well as a decrease in depressive symptoms among both men and women.