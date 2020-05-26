Not all kids outgrow being fussy eaters, and pressuring them may make them even pickier

However, the researchers add that although the picky eaters had a lower BMI, most were still in the healthy BMI range and not classed underweight. In addition, fussier eaters may also be less likely to be overweight or obese.

The study also revealed that picky eaters were more likely to have parents who pressured them to eat, or who restricted certain foods. The finding is in line with previous research that has found that trying to pressure kids into eating foods they don't like can actually make it less likely that they eat a varied, healthy balance of foods later in life.

"We found that children who were pickier had mothers who reported more restriction of unhealthy foods and sweets," says senior author Megan Pesch, MD says.

"These mothers of picky eaters may be trying to shape their children's preferences for more palatable and selective diets to be more healthful. But it may not always have the desired effect."

The researchers also found that children's picky eating habits didn't really change from preschool, when children are ages three to four, to school-age, when they're ages five to six, which suggests that if parents want to try to expand their children's diets, before preschool is the time to do it.