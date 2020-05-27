Carrying 'faulty' dementia-linked gene may raise your risk of severe Covid-19

The findings, published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, showed that people with the APOE e4e4 genotype had double the risk of developing severe Covid-19, compared to those with the common e3e3 form of the APOE gene.

Moreover, carrying the faulty genes increased the risk even if the participants had not developed Alzheimer's or heart disease.

The results are in line with previous research from the same team which suggested that people with dementia are three times more likely to get severe Covid-19, while another UK study cited by the researchers showed that among 16,749 patients hospitalised for Covid-19 those who had dementia also had a greater risk of death. However, individuals with dementia are not one of the at-risk groups who are encouraged to stay at home because of a pre-existing condition.

"This is an exciting result because we might now be able to pinpoint how this faulty gene causes vulnerability to Covid-19," said co-author Dr. Chia-Ling Kuo.