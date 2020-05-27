Chester Missing: 'So this puppet has a plot to end racism ...'​

Conversations about race and racism are almost always awkward and often downright impossible because most people refuse to have them. Conrad Koch sees it as his calling to gently yank our heads out of the sand and make us laugh at our own wilful blindness.

On Friday night this conversation will be had in a hi-tech show streamed live from Koch’s home in Cape Town. It is going to make some people uncomfortable, but even they will find it hilarious.

It’s not every day you see a business card bearing the job titles “ventriloquist and anthropologist”. Both these appear under Koch’s name and both are valid. He has a master’s degree in social anthropology (focusing on the micro-politics of humour and gossip) and a day job as the voice of that famous political and social commentator, the puppet called Chester Missing.

Their new show is called How To End Racism, by Chester Missing. Without giving too much away, it starts with Chester planning a TED-style talk on how to end racism, which is, as Koch says, “a preposterous idea”.

Chester the puppet can’t give the talk until he establishes whether Koch the puppeteer — the white guy who makes him talk — is racist. The interrogation that follows reveals more of Koch’s personal life than he has ever shared on a public stage before. It is also very funny.