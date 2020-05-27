'Non-medical' face masks can limit transmission of Covid-19, study finds

In the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, recommendations on the effectiveness of masks and the personal protection they provide have changed significantly. But what about cloth masks for the general public? Canadian researchers have published a study based on an evidence-based, risk-based approach.

All over the world, governmental authorities and institutions are increasingly recommending the use of "non-medical" cloth masks to limit the risk of spreading Covid-19.

In a recent publication, researchers from McMaster University and St. Joseph's Hospital in Ontario explain that there is currently sufficient knowledge to justify this policy.

"Cloth does not stop isolated virions. However, most virus transmission occurs via larger particles in secretions, whether aerosol or droplets, which are generated directly by speaking, eating, coughing, and sneezing ... Every virus-laden particle retained in a mask is not available to hang in the air as an aerosol or fall to a surface to be later picked up by touch," point out the authors of the study.