Redi Tlhabi questions logic behind reopening of churches under level 3 lockdown

TV and radio personality Redi Tlhabi has weighed in on the reopening of places of worship under strict conditions from June 1.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon by President Cyril Ramaphosa, less than four days before the country moves to lockdown level 3.

Ramaphosa said churches could reopen as long as services are limited to 50 people or less, depending on the space available.

“Social distancing will have to be observed and all worshippers and participants will have to wear face masks in line with the current regulations. All religious organisations must put protocols in place for, among other things, thoroughly cleaning and sanitising places for worship before and after services,” he said.