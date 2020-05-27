Lifestyle

Redi Tlhabi questions logic behind reopening of churches under level 3 lockdown

27 May 2020 - 14:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Redi Tlhabi weighs in on reopening of places of worship such as churches, mosques and synagogues under strict conditions from June 1.
Image: James Oatway

TV and radio personality Redi Tlhabi has weighed in on the reopening of places of worship under strict conditions from June 1.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon by President Cyril Ramaphosa, less than four days before the country moves to lockdown level 3.

Ramaphosa said churches could reopen as long as services are limited to 50 people or less, depending on the space available.

“Social distancing will have to be observed and all worshippers and participants will have to wear face masks in line with the current regulations. All religious organisations must put protocols in place for, among other things, thoroughly cleaning and sanitising places for worship before and after services,” he said.

'Places of worship may reopen': Ramaphosa

Churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and other places of worship will be allowed to open their doors from June 1.
News
18 hours ago

Weighing in, Tlhabi questioned the logic behind opening places of worship and yet cautioning about the risk of human contact.

She said if this was a numbers' game and churches are opening, then it made no sense why places such as a nail bar with fewer than 50 people shouldn't open on level 3.

"The nail bar I go to is owned by two women. One does feet, the other does hands. In years I've been a client, it's three people at a time and they are always wearing masks when filing nails. And they wax two people at a time. If this is a numbers' game and churches are opening, then makes no sense not to open these up,” she said.

Agreeing with Tlhabi's statement, a woman who claimed to be working in the beauty industry said “our products contain alcohol, acetone and other chemicals that are stronger than sanitisers. Mind you, we always wear gloves and masks.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), gloves do not provide complete protection against hand contamination.

Here is a snapshot of what some tweeps said in response to Redi's comments.

