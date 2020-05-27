WATCH | The Kiffness takes aim at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in national anthem spoof

The spoof touches on the challenges faced by smokers, including buying cigarettes at inflated prices on the black market.

“This is a satirical piece and is not necessarily based on fact. The views expressed in this song are my own. I have the right to freedom of expression,” said The Kiffness, in advance to many who may take offence with the national anthem being “remixed”.

“In addition, if any deaf people watching this video are offended by my 'sign language', please know that I have nothing but love and respect for the complexity and skill that comes with your language.

“I often watch the sign language during these political speeches and am always so very impressed by how quickly the interpreters are able to sign what President [Cyril Ramaphosa] is saying. I hope it's clear (that I) have no idea what I'm doing, and the idea is for the audience to laugh at me, not at you. The video's in no way made to make a mockery of your language,” he added.

Watch the video below.