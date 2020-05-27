Young men living in 'individualistic' societies more likely to feel lonely - study

A new UK study, which surveyed people from all around the globe, has found that those who are young, male and living in an "individualistic" country could be more vulnerable to feelings of loneliness.

Carried out by Exeter, Manchester and Brunel universities, the new study is the first published research from the BBC Loneliness Experiment, which looked at 46,054 participants aged 16 to 99 living across 237 countries, islands and territories to investigate how culture, age and gender might influence loneliness.

After questioning the participants online about their social life and experiences of loneliness, the findings, published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, showed that contrary to the popular belief that seniors are lonelier than young people, there was actually a steady decrease in loneliness as people age. Younger people reported more loneliness than the middle-aged, and the middle-aged reported more loneliness than older people.

"Contrary to what people may expect, loneliness is not a predicament unique to older people," said Professor Manuela Barreto, of the University of Exeter. "In fact, younger people report greater feelings of loneliness."