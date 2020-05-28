Why should I buy the Huawei P40 lite?

The handset is elegant, powerful, sophisticated and robust; offering more phone for your money. It will be the second handset to launch in SA with Huawei’s HMS ecosystem.

Modern design

The P40 lite features a 6.4-inch display with narrow bezels at a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, packing in more screen real estate on the FHD+ display. It is curved on the four corners and with rounded edges, it feels compact and has a comfortable grip.

New to the phone is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking. Say goodbye to the notch as the tiny front camera appears on the top left corner. For the young at heart, the P40 lite is trendy in design, with a bold mix of colours, metallic highlights, glare textures and a layer that protects its gradients and sparkling effects.

Faster chip

The handset is powered by a Kirin 810, 7nm chip set that optimises performance and consumption, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s able to run games smoothly at a high frame rate, and combined with Huawei’s Da Vinci NPU architecture, it improves artificial intelligence (AI) performance for AI image processing.

The Kirin Gaming+ feature allows better processing of graphics from the GPU, which also ensures no overload or strain while enjoying HD games. Better consumption means the large 4200mAh battery will last the whole day on a single charge, now supported by a faster 40W SuperCharge plug in the box.

Quad cameras

The quad-camera system will ensure quality images at any given time, powered by a 48MP main camera; 8MP ultra-wide; 2MP macro; and a 2MP bokeh lens. The combination of four powerful lenses is tailored to different scenarios, including those Instagram-worthy wide-angle shots or bokeh effects for the best portraits and the advanced AI algorithms means professional shots all the time.

The P40 lite also supports Night Mode photography without requiring a tripod. It reduces noise, enhances the images, and shoots in RAW: a budding photographer’s dream. The camera also has improved beauty effects that contours eyes, eye make-up, lips and the nose.

AI video-editing

The P40 lite has placed an emphasis on its AI video-editing capabilities as vlogging has exploded. The video camera can identify the skeletal structure and posture of the subject and provide advice to help with form. The post-editing process has been made easier by simply going into the video and tapping edit.

It supports the addition of background music, filters, trimming footage, changing the resolution or frame, adding transition effects for intros and outros, or applying a template. Its advanced facial recognition technology can identify up to five different subjects and create individual montages from a single video.

Improved OS

Huawei’s EMUI 10 interface provides an improved operating system experience as part of its HMS ecosystem. Switching between light and dark modes is based on ergonomics and adjusts the colour scheme, background, text and icons accordingly for a comfortable reading experience.

It has its own MeeTime video-calling feature that supports 1080p video chats with friends using less data, and adjusts call brightness in lowlight conditions. The Notepad app also supports voice recording instead of typing notes the traditional way, with the addition of different multimedia and one-tap sharing.

The new Huawei P40 lite, including a dual-SIM variant, will be available in the shades Sakura Pink, Midnight Black or Crush Green at R6,499 from huaweistore.co.za, network operators and various online retailers.

This article was paid for by Huawei.