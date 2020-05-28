Lifestyle

Want to achieve your fitness goals? Just copy your friends' workout routines

Research suggests that learning from someone else increases a person's expectations of their own abilities and their likelihood of using the information they have learned

28 May 2020 - 09:32 By AFP Relaxnews
Asking friends about their successful strategies for working out could help us achieve our own fitness goals says new research.
Asking friends about their successful strategies for working out could help us achieve our own fitness goals says new research.
Image: Kjekol/iStock via AFP Relaxnews

New US research has found that copying friends' successful methods for working out could encourage people to work out more themselves and achieve their fitness goals.

Carried out by researchers at University of Pennsylvania, the new study set out to investigate whether the "copy-paste" prompt — which is when an individual looks for and mimics a goal-achievement strategy used by someone they know — could increase the amount of time that someone spends exercising.

The researchers recruited 1,028 participants and asked them how many hours they spent exercising in the last week.

They then randomly assigned them to one of three conditions, including a copy-paste prompt condition in which participants were asked to learn — either by observing or by directly asking — about an effective strategy that someone they know uses to increase their motivation to exercise.

In the second group, the participants were asked to just "get ready to learn a new strategy to motivate you to exercise," while the third group simply acted as a control group.

WATCH | Here's how you can work out at home using just resistance bands

Celebrity trainers and fitness influencers help users get an effective full-body workout without using weights.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

The findings, published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research, showed that the participants in the copy-paste group spent more time exercising the following week than participants assigned to either of the other groups.

The researchers explain that copy-paste prompts may be more effective than other methods for helping us to achieve our goals because we find behaviours more appealing when we learn them from observation, and learning from someone else increases a person's expectations of their own abilities and their likelihood of using the information they have learned.

Copy-paste prompts "are easy to implement, virtually costless and widely applicable with the potential to improve outcomes ranging from healthy eating to academic success," add the authors.

"It may be that once a consumer learns to copy-paste in one domain (e.g., exercise), she will be able to apply this technique in a way that improves many other outcomes (e.g., retirement savings)."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Five apps and sites that'll help you achieve your #FitnessGoals from home

Gyms are currently closed, but the Internet is always open
Lifestyle
1 month ago

5 YouTube fitness channels to help you work out at home this year

If you want to get fit this year but you're not ready to commit to a gym membership, then YouTube's free workout channels are a good place to start.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. POLL | What's the first thing you will buy when the booze ban ends? Food
  2. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  3. Bianca Schoombee opens up about receiving death and rape threats following ... Lifestyle
  4. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  5. WATCH | Hippos, hyenas and wild dogs battle it out for two impalas Travel

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd