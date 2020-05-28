Want to achieve your fitness goals? Just copy your friends' workout routines

New US research has found that copying friends' successful methods for working out could encourage people to work out more themselves and achieve their fitness goals.

Carried out by researchers at University of Pennsylvania, the new study set out to investigate whether the "copy-paste" prompt — which is when an individual looks for and mimics a goal-achievement strategy used by someone they know — could increase the amount of time that someone spends exercising.

The researchers recruited 1,028 participants and asked them how many hours they spent exercising in the last week.

They then randomly assigned them to one of three conditions, including a copy-paste prompt condition in which participants were asked to learn — either by observing or by directly asking — about an effective strategy that someone they know uses to increase their motivation to exercise.

In the second group, the participants were asked to just "get ready to learn a new strategy to motivate you to exercise," while the third group simply acted as a control group.