Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee backlash
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has weighed in on Bianca Schoombee's controversial tweets and apologised for some of her own old social media posts.
Schoombee made headlines last week after her racist tweets from 2014 resurfaced and shut the door to her name possibly being mentioned in the Miss SA pageant history books.
Schoombee's now-deleted tweets referred to the N-word, repeatedly used the word “bitches” and body-shamed women.
In her defence, she argued that the tweets were made when she was young but she had since grown up. The Miss SA entrant withdrew from the beauty competition and issued an apology that was rejected by many, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and media personality Somizi.
Many on social media said that they needed a wholesome Miss SA like Tunzi and said she had no skeletons in her closet.
The beauty queen responded to the suggestion on Instagram this week and said she was not perfect.
“When it hit me, I was taken aback. When I read those things, I thought surely: 'I'm human and there must have been mistakes, you know, that I’ve made. I can’t really be as perfect as I’m made out to be.'”
Zozi said the incident led her to look through her own old Facebook posts which date as far back as 2012.
She said she saw many posts that she was proud of and others that were insensitive and should never have been shared.
“I was just so disappointed with myself. I was just filled with shame that I thought it was okay to share that at that time.
“I want to take the time to apologise for those posts that I’ve shared, to apologise to anyone that is or was affected by those posts and just to say that those posts are in direct contrast to who I am and everything that I stand for,” she said.
Tunzi said the standard that people hold her to is scary but also understandable, given her title.
Watch the video below.