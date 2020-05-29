Helivation set to take live-streamed music events to new heights

Set to elevate SA streaming events, Helivation will be live-streaming on June 6 and 7 2020 from a spectacular Sandton helipad with 360° panoramic skyline views, epic DJs and world-class production.

Live from the SkyRoomLive helipad at The Block, Helivation will be a first-of-its-kind live music event, in a time when live events as we know them are restricted.

As lockdown lingers and the live events industry struggles, some are innovating to build new platforms and experiences for fans, musicians and crews alike — and to come together to keep the SA events scene alive.

The unique event is the brainchild of live-streaming pioneers SkyRoomLive and experienced events management company, Joburg Life; in partnership with 947 and TimesLIVE.

For the first time since lockdown, DJs and artists will travel to and perform at a music venue, not from their homes. With strict health and safety measures in place, the DJs will play their live sets to audiences at home across the country and the world from the top of a helipad. Already confirmed to perform are DJ Fresh, Euphonik, Chrizz Beatz, Ayanda MVP, DJ Dimples, Shimza and Kyle Watson, with more to be announced as more tickets are sold.