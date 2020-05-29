Helivation set to take live-streamed music events to new heights
Join DJ Fresh, Euphonik, Chrizz Beatz, Ayanda MVP, DJ Dimples, Shimza and others on June 6 and 7 2020
Set to elevate SA streaming events, Helivation will be live-streaming on June 6 and 7 2020 from a spectacular Sandton helipad with 360° panoramic skyline views, epic DJs and world-class production.
Live from the SkyRoomLive helipad at The Block, Helivation will be a first-of-its-kind live music event, in a time when live events as we know them are restricted.
As lockdown lingers and the live events industry struggles, some are innovating to build new platforms and experiences for fans, musicians and crews alike — and to come together to keep the SA events scene alive.
The unique event is the brainchild of live-streaming pioneers SkyRoomLive and experienced events management company, Joburg Life; in partnership with 947 and TimesLIVE.
For the first time since lockdown, DJs and artists will travel to and perform at a music venue, not from their homes. With strict health and safety measures in place, the DJs will play their live sets to audiences at home across the country and the world from the top of a helipad. Already confirmed to perform are DJ Fresh, Euphonik, Chrizz Beatz, Ayanda MVP, DJ Dimples, Shimza and Kyle Watson, with more to be announced as more tickets are sold.
Not only will the production quality and view from the SkyRoomLive helipad at The Block set it apart from all other live-streamed events, but the artists and crews are being booked and paid, for the first time in months.
This set-up will provide a much-needed lifeline to many artists and crew who have in the last few months seen themselves without any income due Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. A percentage of the money raised through ticket sales will be used to help ailing entertainment crews who’ve been hard hit during the pandemic.
Your ticket unlocks more DJs, innovation and support for the industry
Helivation is a festival fuelled by you. With every ticket sold at only R50 each, the party is elevated to a new level. Each level unlocks new artists, floors, tech, drones and innovation, building an even more phenomenal live-streamed experience. With each new artist and element that gets added to the festival, the industry is being supported, from riggers, camera operators, lighting and AV technicians to social media managers, editors and promoters.
In addition to the launch line-up, as more tickets are sold Helivation will unlock names including PH, Milkshake, Speedsta, Cinnamon and Capital.
Helivation also aims to provide a platform for other promoters to host their own high-quality pay-per-view shows. These shows will support tech companies by providing much-needed work for the back-end crew in the events industry.
Visit the SkyRoomLive website to buy your tickets now and stay connected on social media using #Helivation.
Follow the journey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
This article was paid for by Joburg Life Online Events.