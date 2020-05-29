Lifestyle

WATCH | The Kiffness and mayor Mzwandile Masina clash over 'racist' national anthem remix

29 May 2020 - 12:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
David Scott, founder of the local band The Kiffness, was accused of being a racist for turning the national anthem into satire.
David Scott, founder of the local band The Kiffness, was accused of being a racist for turning the national anthem into satire.
Image: Press Image/The Kiffness

The Kiffness has responded to Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina's suggestion he was being racist when he recreated the national anthem for satire.

The band recently released a satirical version of the anthem inspired by the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes during the lockdown.

After seeing the viral video, Masina took to Twitter to ask: "Who knows this little racist?"

The group's David Scott later posted a video of himself chatting to Masina about the incident.

During the conversation, Masina accused Scott of "playing with the national anthem" and attacking co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Masina said: “I'm concerned about what you did because the national anthem is a very important symbol of unity for the country. I thought your attack on the minister ... You should have used other platforms. I'm not a defender of individuals, but I'm defending the national anthem, I think you are vulgarising it, and I think you're playing in a dangerous space.”

Scott attempted to clarify what satire is and what it is meant to achieve, but Masina argued that the musician could not create satire using the anthem.

Scott asked if the mayor's reaction would have been different if the anthem was remixed by a black man, to which Masina replied "no".

“It doesn't matter what colour, whether you are yellow or pink, it's the same.”

Masina shared part of their conversation on Twitter, saying he was worried the band was guided by “white privilege”, and continues to defend its “vulgarisation” of the anthem through satire.

WATCH | The Kiffness takes aim at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in national anthem spoof

The Kiffness has released a national anthem spoof in light of the ban on cigarette sales.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift SA's spirits during lockdown

Here is a recap of three funny moments that saw Ramaphosa lift Mzansi's spirits during the lockdown.
News
1 month ago

The Kiffness won’t pull out of Greenmarket Square concert after refugee evictions

'While we understand that Greenmarket Square comes with a loaded history, I’m not sure pulling out the gig will help achieve anyone’s aims'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  3. POLL | What's the first thing you will buy when the booze ban ends? Food
  4. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  5. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...