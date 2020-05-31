Ermahgerd! The evolution of the meme is as fascinating as 'Tiger King'

We've come a long way since the Dancing Baby, says Mila de Villiers after taking a trip down meme-ory lane

And Richard Dawkins said: "Let there be memes." And there were memes.



"We need a name for the new replicator, a noun that conveys the idea of a unit of cultural transmission, or a unit of imitation," the English ethologist, evolutionary biologist and author wrote in his seminal 1976 book The Selfish Gene...