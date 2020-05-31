Last Word

Help! I've forgotten how to socialise while in self-isolation

Is anyone out there offering courses on reintegration back into society?

I've been trying to remember what we used to talk about before all this happened and our world narrowed down to just the one subject. There must have been plenty of interesting sh*t to shoot. We were constantly meeting up, getting together and hanging out. But what were we talking about?



Was it the weather? Maybe for half a second, but surely not longer, we're not British. Religion? Politics more likely. Maybe also our commute, relationships, gossip or office life? I'm sure recipes were in the mix too, but unlikely to the degree we discuss them now. Until this, I can't remember ever talking about banana bread cumulatively for more than a minute in my entire life. And that was really just me saying, "Ooh, banana bread, can I have a piece?" whenever I saw any...