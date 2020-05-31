How The Wilds was transformed from no-go zone to Joburg treasure
In 2014, this Houghton nature reserve was overgrown and near-abandoned. Then artist James Delaney got a dog that needed walking and decided to venture in
31 May 2020 - 01:02
I first visited The Wilds in 2014, though I'd lived right next to it for several years. My windows face the park, but it was so dark and overgrown one couldn't go in. People in my area saw it as an extremely dangerous place and none of my neighbours had ever visited.
But I got a dog, and because I live in an apartment I had to walk him. I'd drive to other parks but The Wilds had always intrigued me. Could it be so bad?..
