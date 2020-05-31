Art

I make memes to expose the art world, says acerbic creator 'Jerry Gogosian'

American gallerist Hilde Lynn Helphenstein's Instagram account is a satire of the contemporary art world, and now that world is starting to sit up and take note

Amid feelings of current hopelessness, the affirmation and comic relief of online escapism - meme culture in particular - offers a welcome outlet.



US-based meme-maker, artist and gallerist Jerry Gogosian speaks truth to power while making us laugh. Recent pandemic-ridden weeks have seen the evolution of the already well-established culture of memes...