Opinion

Just because TikTok users are young, doesn't mean they're not racist

We think we've come so far since '94 - and yet social media and memes prove the more things change, the more they stay the same

Around this time of year in 1994, South Africans, both guilty and innocent, raised their glasses in a toast. We'd done it. After a good few hundred years of oppression we'd all finally defeated racism, and that was something to be proud of. Sure, many of us were battle-scarred by our struggle with the Old Powers but our kids were destined to grow up untouched by racism's syphilitic finger.



Back then you'd see the positive effects of the birth of the Rainbow Nation at schools in the form of Jabu and Sean playing together, blissfully indifferent to their relative tanning capabilities. Today we see the effects with Gen Z and their super-woke sensibilities. So, if the kids of '94 were so racially progressive and the kids of today are even more enlightened, why are memes and social media still so racist?..