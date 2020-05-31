Lifestyle

Humour

Never mind going back to church, we're speaking in tongues all the time

Few things are more fascinating than hearing people utter random and garbled gobbledegook

31 May 2020 - 00:53

In 1987 rock star Sting recorded a song called Sister Moon on my favourite album of his, Nothing Like the Sun. The lyrics contain a line from Shakespeare's Sonnet 130, "My mistress's eyes are nothing like the sun".

The story goes that Sting was once pestered by a fellow who repeatedly asked him, "How beautiful is the moon?" Apparently, after the 17th time the inebriated man asked him about the moon, Sting retorted mysteriously, "My mistress's eyes are nothing like the sun". The man apparently "got" it immediately and stopped annoying Sting...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...