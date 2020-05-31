Humour

Never mind going back to church, we're speaking in tongues all the time

Few things are more fascinating than hearing people utter random and garbled gobbledegook

In 1987 rock star Sting recorded a song called Sister Moon on my favourite album of his, Nothing Like the Sun. The lyrics contain a line from Shakespeare's Sonnet 130, "My mistress's eyes are nothing like the sun".



The story goes that Sting was once pestered by a fellow who repeatedly asked him, "How beautiful is the moon?" Apparently, after the 17th time the inebriated man asked him about the moon, Sting retorted mysteriously, "My mistress's eyes are nothing like the sun". The man apparently "got" it immediately and stopped annoying Sting...