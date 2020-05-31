Producers hope to rope in 'Hunger Games' star for Gerrie Coetzee biopic

US company Fontabila Productions is at an "advanced stage" of signing Liam Hemsworth to play the former boxing champ

Before Gerrie Coetzee became Africa's first world heavyweight boxing champion in 1983, he was dubbed The Great White Hope. It was a label many white contenders endured in a sport dominated by black men - and Coetzee hated it.



Coetzee said he was fighting for "everybody, black and white"...