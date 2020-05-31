Romcom 'Cook Off' has a distinctly Zimbabwean flavour
Not all African stories have to be about warlords, suffering and poverty, says the director of this film about a pair of ordinary people finding love on reality TV
31 May 2020 - 00:58
Tomas Brickhill, director of the Zimbabwean film Cook Off, the country's first-ever film to be screened on Netflix, was born and raised in Harare. There, his father, Paul, ran the influential arts and culture space The Book Cafe, which Brickhill continued to run after his father's death, before leaving Zimbabwe in 1997.
Brickhill left to study film in the UK, returning to his homeland in 2010 to take a job as the director of a season of the country's hit reality cooking show, Battle of the Chefs...
