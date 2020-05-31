Siya and Rachel Kolisi help feed the hungry during Covid-19 lockdown

SA's WAG-in-chief, Rachel Kolisi, is out of her comfort zone, and she loves it.

While many celebs have been hibernating in lockdown, the wife of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has been busier than ever.

The couple have expanded their Kolisi Foundation from its focus on helping victims of gender-based violence to distributing food in destitute communities.

Rachel, 30, said this week that being confronted with the harsh reality of communities trying to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic was bitter-sweet.

"We need to be taken out of our comfort zones to be able to help more people," she said.

"The heartbreaking thing is knowing that this isn't the reality for people only during Covid-19, it's a reality that will be with them even afterwards," she said.

In a Zoom interview with the Sunday Times, she spoke about why it was so important for her and Siya to be in communities helping to feed people during this time.