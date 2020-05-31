Motoring
Taking the top off the new 911 Targa
The latest addition to Porsche's 922 model range is set to hit SA shores later this year
31 May 2020 - 00:50
Like a wily bootlegger peddling contraband under lockdown, Porsche was creatively defiant when it deployed the original 911 Targa. Hear me out.
You might recall there was a time when America was the undisputed global hegemon. Its market preferences dictated automotive trends on other continents. Its sneezes reverberated...
