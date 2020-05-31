Lifestyle

Motoring

Taking the top off the new 911 Targa

The latest addition to Porsche's 922 model range is set to hit SA shores later this year

Brenwin Naidu Columnist
31 May 2020 - 00:50

Like a wily bootlegger peddling contraband under lockdown, Porsche was creatively defiant when it deployed the original 911 Targa. Hear me out.

You might recall there was a time when America was the undisputed global hegemon. Its market preferences dictated automotive trends on other continents. Its sneezes reverberated...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...