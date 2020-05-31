The Kiffness' five-step guide to reaching meme-kween status

The social-media phenomenon (real name David Scott) shares his golden rules for going viral - and tells us about his personal favourite posts

Lockdown parody videos, satirical tunes about white privilege and assuring people that no, Cat Stevens is not his biological dad aside, The Kiffness (aka David Scott aka founder of the eponymous Cape Town-based electro act) has become synonymous with #trending social-media posts owing to the oke's too-kiff-to-be-miffT meme expertise.



From calling out Constantia moms disregarding the Mother City's "no baths during the water crisis" ruling to paying tribute to Lay's discontinued salt-and-vinegar flavour, The Kiffness' knack for creating relatable memes has struck a chord with us Saffas...