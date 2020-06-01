Autism symptoms may become less severe as kids get older, new study finds

New US research has shown that during early childhood, children with autism may experience a reduction in their symptoms.

Carried out by researchers at the University of California Davis, the new study looked at 89 boys and 36 girls with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The researchers used a 10-point measure derived from the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS), which is considered to be the gold standard assessment tool in autism research, to measure the severity of the children's autism symptoms.

The team looked at a change in the severity score for the children between the ages of three and six and classified them into groups based on their severity change score, with a change of two points or more considered to be a significant change in symptom severity.

The findings, published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, showed that not only can children's symptom severity can change with age, but they can also improve and get better, with 28.8 percent of the children placed into a Decreased Severity Group.

However, 16.8 percent were placed in an Increased Severity Group, and the remaining 54.4 percent of the children were placed in a Stable Severity Group.