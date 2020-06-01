Many people are experiencing 'adjustment disorder' as lockdowns end. Here's why

In short, they feel better staying in their shells, which is why the French have also dubbed this stay-at-home mentality "syndrome de l'escargot" or "snail syndrome."

In early May, Spanish newspaper El Pais devoted an article to "síndrome de la cabaña." And the Anglophone press has also reported on the prolonged effects of this re-entry fear. The phenomenon appears to be universal.

But what is behind it? At first glance, the explanation seems obvious: the propagation of Covid-19 may be slowing in many places, but the virus is still out there. So it is easy to understand that some people are reluctant to return to commuting or mingling in crowds.

However, this is not the only reason for the sudden development of a stay-at-home temperament, points out French psychotherapist Pierre Nantas: "The situation we are currently experiencing has a lot in common with a state of post-traumatic stress. All the more so, because lockdown is coming to an end in a very particular manner: we are all allowed to go out again, but not to restaurants, bars or film theaters, which are still closed [in France]. So we have to put up with the stress of taking public transport and going back to work, and at the same time do without our usual compensations. We are reconnecting with the outside world, but we are doing it more for work than for play."

FATIGUE, TORPOR, ANXIETY...

Fear of catching the virus is also accompanied by the stress of once again interacting with others. The syndrome can also manifest itself with physical signs: fatigue, torpor, difficulty getting up in the morning...

According to several psychologists, this type of disorder can be caused by prolonged periods of isolation, for example, after a long stay in prison or a tour of duty as a lighthouse keeper. It seems that the current crisis has simply ushered in a new strain of such anxiety for our times.