Marriage, childbirth, death: How major events can affect your wellbeing

New Australian research has found that certain life events can have a bigger effect on our well-being than others.

Carried out by researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), the University of Sydney and the University of Queensland in Australia along with the Institute of Labor Economics in Germany, the new study looked at the effects of 18 major life events on the well-being of 13,969 Australians between 2002 and 2016.

The team analysed data collected during face-to-face interviews with the participants and from completed questionnaires to investigate the effect of different life events on two different types of well-being: affective well-being — which shows an individual's level of "happiness" and how often and intensely they experience positive and negative emotions (such as feeling happy, feeling down, feeling full of life) — and cognitive well-being — which reflects how satisfied someone is with their life.

The findings, published in the journal SSM-Population Health, showed that the four most common life events experienced by the participants were moving house, finding a new job, a serious injury or illness in a close family member, and pregnancy, while the least common were getting married and becoming widowed.