Even a 10-minute workout may cut the risk of heart disease for obese people

New US research suggests that any amount of exercise could be effective in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease for those who are obese or overweight.

Carried out by researchers at The Ohio State University, the new study looked at data gathered from 22,476 participants aged 30 to 64 years with no history of cardiovascular disease (CVD) at the start of the study.

The participants' self-reports on their physical activity levels were used to place them into one of three categories: no exercise at all, exercising for one to 149 minutes per week, or exercising for more than 150 minutes per week.

They were also catergorised according to their body mass index (BMI), with around a third of the participants classified as being "overweight" (with a body mass index of 25 to 29.9) and a little more than a third classified as being "obese" (with a BMI of more than 30). The rest of the participants were classified in the "normal" range.