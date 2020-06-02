‘How She Does It’ in conversation with chef Chantel Dartnall on June 3 at 2pm

Seldom do patrons have the privilege of meeting the chefs behind the gastronomic delights they’re served at restaurants, but this week the Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series invites online audiences to join Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, as she speaks to one of the country’s most acclaimed chefs, Chantel Dartnall.

Dartnall has not only been acknowledged twice as the Eat Out Chef of the Year, but her prestigious accolades gets others in the industry salivating too:

Best Female Chef in the World (2017)

Tourism & Hospitality Counsel of SA’s Best Chef (2018), and Restaurant Mosaic as Best Restaurant (2018)

Restaurant Mosaic Ranked number 32 in the Top 300 Chefs in the World (2018)

Luxury Travel Guide Awards’ Chef of the Year for Africa and the Middle East (2017 and 2019)

Dartnall will talk about what she values, how she copes with everyday challenges, and the advice she’d give her younger self.

Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series takes us up-close-and-personal, and into the lives of SA women who are achieving great things. How She Does It celebrates formidable, accomplished women who are confident in their vulnerability, and open to sharing their daily trials and tribulations. It’s uplifting and motivating at a time when we all need something to smile about, and find inspiration in.

Date: Wednesday, June 3 2020

Time: 2pm to 2.45pm

Cost: Free



