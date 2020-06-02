Lifestyle

Singer Faith Evans arrested for allegedly attacking hubby — report

The award-winning artist allegedly assaulted Stevie J during a heated argument at their home

02 June 2020 - 13:36 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Stevie J and Faith Evans attend The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

American songstress Faith Evans has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband, various news sites reported recently.

The award-winning singer was arrested last week after reportedly attacking producer Stevie J at their Los Angeles, California, home last week during a heated argument, TMZ reported.

According to the news site, officers were called to the duo's home in the early hours of the morning and on arrival, noticed “visible marks and scratches on Stevie's face”.

The I'll be Missing You hitmaker, who was married to late US rapper The Notorious BIG, was booked for domestic violence and released later the same day.

It remains unclear what triggered the violent altercation.

Neither Evans nor Stevie have addressed the incident, but Stevie took to Twitter on Monday, thanking God for “another day” as well as “time to pray, meditate” and renew his mind.

Evans and Stevie have been married since July 2018.

