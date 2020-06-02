WATCH | Drakensberg Boys' Choir gives SA a reason to 'smile' during lockdown

The Drakensberg Boys' Chamber Choir is once again bringing hope and joy to many forlorn South Africans during the Covid-19 pandemic with their moving rendition of Charlie Chaplin's Smile.

The choir recently released a beautiful a cappella version of the classic, arranged by Ben Bram.

This is the musical group's second song produced during lockdown, with the first being a version of Water Fountain by The Tune Yards.