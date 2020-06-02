Lifestyle

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys' Choir gives SA a reason to 'smile' during lockdown

The choir recently released a beautiful a cappella version of Charlie Chaplin's 'Smile', arranged by Ben Bram

02 June 2020 - 09:00 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Drakensberg Boys Chamber Choir.
The Drakensberg Boys Chamber Choir.
Image: Supplied

The Drakensberg Boys' Chamber Choir is once again bringing hope and joy to many forlorn South Africans during the Covid-19 pandemic with their moving rendition of Charlie Chaplin's Smile.

The choir recently released a beautiful a cappella version of the classic, arranged by Ben Bram.

This is the musical group's second song produced during lockdown, with the first being a version of Water Fountain by The Tune Yards.

“We thought this song perfectly captures the spirit of our human response to the pandemic, full of melancholy, yet extremely hopeful and positive. 'There's a time, you can keep on trying; smile, what's the use of crying ...'" a representative of the choir said.

With many South Africans returning to work or bracing for a return to school amid the deadly pandemic, this musical piece is sure to give citizens something to smile about ...

