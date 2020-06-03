Merely tagging #BlackLivesMatter won't help to end racism

There is another, bigger problem with virtue signalling. It creates the false impression that we have done something. Every time we tweet or post about an issue, there is a little fuzzy spot in our hearts that reaches out of our chests and gives us a pat on the back. It purrs, “Well done, Chad, you’re a good person who did a good thing today.” Satisfied and ever so slightly smug, we head back to our lives. But your tweets mean nothing. Neither do your Instagram posts or your Facebook likes.

None of those things stopped Andries Tatane from being killed when police fired rubber bullets during a service delivery protest in the eastern Free State in 2011. Nor did they arrange bail for American protesters who were arrested in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Nope, at best they were simply a well-intentioned exercise in peacocking. And while there is nothing morally indefensible about peacocking, it does start to look a little conceited when no palpable change comes out of it. So how does one help in a meaningful way?

TAKE CONCRETE STEPS

Recently an internal inquiry found that the SANDF soldiers at whose hands Collins Khosa was killed could not be held responsible for his death. If you are unfamiliar with the story, read more about it here. If you feel the results of the inquiry were unjust, e-mail the military ombudsman to make your voice heard.

Donate some money to organisations like the National Bail Fund Network in the US, which helps raise funds to bail out protesters and people in immigrant jails. Yes, the exchange rate sucks, but you were going to spend that money on Mr Delivery anyway. Besides, remember that time you posted about how much you cared? Well, how much do you care?

WORK ON YOURSELF

Follow and engage with people who are actual activists. They know heaps of stuff. If you are willing to learn, then there is a good chance you could become a better person.

Take racism as seriously as you take climate change. We see you sipping out of paper straws, buying sustainably produced bags and cheering on the little girl who takes boats everywhere. Do that, with racism. Companies are making clothes out of recycled plastic and coming up with all types of creative solutions to defeat climate change because you incentivise them to do so. Take that same nagging spirit into the fight against racism.