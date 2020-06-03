All your phone app needs are met with Huawei Mobile Services and App Gallery

HMS will be the overlay to Android and it brings its own App Gallery and will still run on Huawei’s own EMUI 10 interface. For those who use an existing Huawei device, you should be able to migrate your current apps over when setting it up. You would also need to use your Huawei ID to log into your account and get access to apps and functions on the device.

Huawei has made it possible to download your favourite apps using different methods, such as Phone Clone, native downloads, quick apps and web links. If you cannot find an app that you are looking for, you can add it to your Wish List and you will be notified when it becomes available.

When you set up the new phone, you will already have access to apps preloaded on the device by Huawei. These include Themes, Music, Video, Health, Files, Notepad, Phone Clone, Calendar, and a Member Centre. Other tools include Contacts, Weather, Calculator, Recorder, Compass, News, Office Mobile, Bing and Translator.

The App Gallery has been optimised for the South African market and includes top apps from businesses and services. You can find financial services like Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank, 22Seven, Old Mutual, SnapScan and Virgin Money Spot.

You can also shop your favourite stores like Takealot, Zando, Clicks, Woolworths, Zara, and get access to other services such as Makro, Zapper, Eskom SePush, The Entertainer and DStv Now. The food category includes crowd favourites like Debonairs, Steers, Burger King, Fishaways, and a big selection of recipe apps.

Huawei’s App Gallery offers full protection, making all apps safe to download, while keeping in line with international data privacy standards. It uses a four-layer protection that scans for vulnerabilities, runs privacy checks, looks for malicious behaviour, and has a manual security check. There are also parental controls with age restrictions applicable to certain entertainment and educational apps.

Huawei’s EMUI10 has a new UI design with warm colours to create a calming effect. It is also easier to switch between normal and dark mode, with adapting colours making it a comfortable reading experience. Dark mode is not just about inverting colours; it adjusts background filling, text and icons, with other factors like contrast and ergonomics coming into play for a comfortable user experience.

The Voice Recorder Notepad app also lets users take notes simply by making audio recordings and not typing. It is multimedia rich and supports audio, images and text, including scribbling handwritten notes, which can then be shared in one tap.

The Huawei P40 lite is a smartphone packed with high-end features and a quad-camera to boot. It's available at all networks and retailers for R6,499, in pink, black or green.

This article was paid for by Huawei.