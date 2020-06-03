'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's former zoo handed to nemesis Carole Baskin

The star of hit Netflix series Tiger King will have to hand over the ownership of his famous zoo to the nemesis he tried to have murdered, a court has ruled.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is in jail after he was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January for the attempted murder of Carole Baskin.

His feud with Baskin, an animal sanctuary owner, captivated millions in the Netflix documentary that became a sensation when it was released in March as America went into coronavirus lockdown.

Baskin had for years accused Exotic of abusing the animals, including tigers, in his park.